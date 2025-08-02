Paul Doyle. Photo provided by PSNI

Police and the family of missing man Paul Doyle say they are becoming increasingly concerned regarding his whereabouts.

Paul was last seen in the area of Lurgan on Friday (August 1) between 12pm and 2pm, however he has not been seen since.

In an appeal for information issued on Saturday, the PSNI said: “Paul is possibly still in the Lurgan area, or could be in the Belfast, Lisburn, Craigavon or Portadown areas.

"Paul is approximately 5ft 11” with frizzy dark brown hair and is clean shaven. Paul is possibly wearing a white baseball cap, grey hoodie, grey jogging bottoms, bright coloured T-shirt and trainers. Paul may also have a bag with him.

"Anyone who believes that may have seen Paul, or has any information as to his whereabouts please contact police on 101 and quote reference number: 237 of 02/08/25.”