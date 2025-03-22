Paul Fitzsimons: PSNI seek help from the public to locate missing person
Police have issued an appeal to help locate missing person Paul Fitzsimons.
Officers say they are growing concerned regarding Paul’s whereabouts, after he was last seen on Tuesday, March 18 at 10am on Royal Avenue in Belfast.
He is described as being in his late 30s, 5ft 5in in height with short dark hair, brown eyes and with tattoos on his neck.
Anyone who has seen Paul, or has information to share with police regarding his location is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 687 - 19/03/2025.
