Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 59-year-old Paul Murphy who has been reported as missing.

He is described as 5’ 4” in height, of slim build and with short grey hair and a pale complexion. He was wearing a black jacket, navy t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers. He walks with a limp and may be carrying a red ‘bag for life’.

Police said Paul was last saw on Friday, March 10 2023 at 3.45pm at the train station in Lurgan.

