He is described as 5’ 4” in height, of slim build and with short grey hair and a pale complexion. He was wearing a black jacket, navy t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers. He walks with a limp and may be carrying a red ‘bag for life’.
Police said Paul was last saw on Friday, March 10 2023 at 3.45pm at the train station in Lurgan.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you saw him or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1521 of 10/03/23.”