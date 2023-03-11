Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Paul Murphy: police appeal to help locate missing man who walks with a limp

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 59-year-old Paul Murphy who has been reported as missing.

By Valerie Martin
1 hour ago

He is described as 5’ 4” in height, of slim build and with short grey hair and a pale complexion. He was wearing a black jacket, navy t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers. He walks with a limp and may be carrying a red ‘bag for life’.

Police said Paul was last saw on Friday, March 10 2023 at 3.45pm at the train station in Lurgan.

Read More
15 things only people from Lurgan may know - from Lurgan Spade to Lurgan Champag...
Most Popular
Paul Murphy was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, March 10 at the train station in Lurgan.
Paul Murphy was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, March 10 at the train station in Lurgan.
Paul Murphy was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, March 10 at the train station in Lurgan.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you saw him or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1521 of 10/03/23.”

PolicePSNI