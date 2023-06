Police officers in Newtownabbey have thanked the public for their assistance in helping to trace Paul Owens.

Officers stated yesterday (June 12) that they were “becoming increasingly concerned for Paul’s whereabouts.”

He had last been seen on Portland Avenue in Glengormley heading in the direction of Ballyclare Road at 8pm on June 10.

Providing an update this morning (Tuesday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Our missing person from the weekend has been found safe and well.

PSNI.