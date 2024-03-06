Paula Elliott was last seen leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, March 5, driving a red Citroen C4 car which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.

Police are asking Paula, or anyone who was in the Lagan Towpath area after 6pm on Tuesday and noticed anyone matching Paula’s description, to contact them at Lisburn station on 101, quoting reference number 1840 05/03/24.