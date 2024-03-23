Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paula Elliott was last seen on Tuesday, March 5.

Despite ongoing searches for the 52-year-old old, particularly around the towpath area of the River Lagan, she has still not been located.

Her brother, David Birney, invited anyone able to take part in another search on Sunday (March 23) to join him.

Paula Elliott. Picture: family image

"All being well this Sunday we are going to look for my sister Paula again who will be missing three weeks Tuesday coming.

"If anyone wants to join us you are more than welcome. Thank you in advance for everyone that’s helping to try and find Paula so far, but in all honesty we are still no further on with information or clues to where or what’s happened to Paula,” he posted on social media.

David said they planned to leave the Blaris towpath carpark at around 10am.

Paula Elliott's red Citroen C4 car. Picture: released by PSN

Earlier this week Mr Birney posted: “Exactly two weeks to the day that my sister Paula went missing and still no wiser to where she is.

"I know she's out there somewhere, please if she’s with someone bring her home, or if you see this Paula please come home, everyone's worried sick sis, please please come home, or let us know you’re ok.”

Described by police as a ‘high risk’ missing person, Paula was last seen on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 5, before making her way to Warren Gardens at around 5.36pm.

From Warren Gardens, she was seen travelling along the Hillsborough Road at 5.39pm, driving a red Citroen C4 car, which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.

At the time, Paula was believed to have been wearing a grey / silver coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings, multi coloured Sketcher trainers and sunglasses, and had her hair tied up with a pink crocodile clip.

Paula is described as having dark coloured hair, approximately five feet in height, and is of medium to large build.