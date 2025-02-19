Paula McDowell. Picture: released by PSNI.

Police say they are concerned for the wellbeing of Paula McDowell, last seen near the City Hospital in Belfast.

Paula (43), who was was last seen at 8.15pm on Tuesday, is approximately 5ft 5" in height and of slim build.

She was last seen wearing the clothes in the picture.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial number 1254 18/02/2025.