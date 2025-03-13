A new campaign is encouraging people in Whitehead – and beyond – to carry out good deeds as part of Pay It Forward Week.

The initiative, led by Music and Mind in partnership with East Antrim Counselling, aims to boost community spirit as well as promoting positive mental health.

"It’s about encouraging us all to do an act of random kindness at some stage during the week to make a difference to someone’s day,” a post on the Music and Mind Facebook page read.

“Pay for someone’s coffee, pint, lunch, or even their shopping if you’re feeling flush! It doesn’t have to be about money of course; it could be a simple thing like bringing someone’s bin in or putting out their recycling, giving a neighbour a plant for their garden, picking up some litter or checking in on someone who lives alone - whatever takes your fancy.

“If you can spare a bit more time, think about volunteering a few hours with a local community group or charity, bake some buns to share with friends or maybe use a musical talent to entertain residents at the local nursing home (by prior arrangement of course).

“Whatever it is, keep it simple. If someone does something nice for you, then why not pay it forward by doing something nice for someone else? It can be a great way to boost the mood and lift the gloom after a long winter.”

The campaign has already inspired random acts of kindness among the local community, with Meadowbridge Surgery in Whitehead indicating that it would be supporting the movement by collecting knitted or crochet items for premature units and babies in hospital.

"We will have wool and needles in the practice for anyone who would like to do a few rows while they wait to make up little blankets. Let's see what we can achieve together in the next weeks,” a post on the surgery’s Facebook page read.

Music and Mind has previously been the driving force behind a number of successful charitable initiatives in the Whitehead area, from an arts, health, and wellbeing festival during the summer of 2024 to a 24-hour fitness challenge in aid of NI Chest, Heart and Stroke.