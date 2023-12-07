Having been closed for several years, the museum reopened in April 2023 with the help of RVAR volunteers. Thanks to this committed group, the facility - located in Roe Valley Country Park - is now open every weekend and Bank Holiday between early April and the end of September.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “The museum has been an important part of our Borough, keeping the memories of the past alive and allowing the younger generations to learn about the old ways of life. I am extremely grateful to the RVAR for ensuring that such an integral part of Causeway Coast and Glens history can continue, and I look forward to many more people enjoying this fantastic facility for many years to come.”