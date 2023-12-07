Paying tribute to Roe Valley Ancestral Researchers’ volunteers for their contribution to Green Lane Museum
Having been closed for several years, the museum reopened in April 2023 with the help of RVAR volunteers. Thanks to this committed group, the facility - located in Roe Valley Country Park - is now open every weekend and Bank Holiday between early April and the end of September.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “The museum has been an important part of our Borough, keeping the memories of the past alive and allowing the younger generations to learn about the old ways of life. I am extremely grateful to the RVAR for ensuring that such an integral part of Causeway Coast and Glens history can continue, and I look forward to many more people enjoying this fantastic facility for many years to come.”