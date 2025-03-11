Peace Proms performance for Larne School of Highland Dancing member Rebecca
Rebecca McGarel is a member of Larne School of Highland Dancing, and has been touring with Michelle Johnston School of Highland Dancing and the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland at the series of concerts.
The events took place in Waterford, Dublin and Limerick before the final stop on the tour at the SSE Arena, Belfast on March 9.
Lynda Little, vice-chairperson of Larne School of Highland Dancing said: "It's great to see Rebecca on the big stage doing what she loves. She is a great ambassador for our group and for highland dancing in the Larne area.”
Thanks to sponsorship from the Ulster-Scots Agency, Larne School of Highland Dancing meets on Thursday evenings from 6pm in All Saints Church hall, Linn Road, Larne.
New faces are always welcome with the first class free, said the school.