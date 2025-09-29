Pen and paper ‘worked really well’ during Southern Health Trust IT outage
Such was the scale of the IT incident that approximately 1,600 appointments had to be postponed on Wednesday, September 17 and Thursday, September 18.
Addressing the board panel of the statutory body, executive medical director, Dr Stephen Austin commented: “The clinical impact of this for our doctors, nurses, AHDs (Allied Health Professionals) and other colleagues, [is that] there was very slow access to the Epic system [used to run the new encompass electronic care record].
“But when I did speak to a number of staff, they were working with patients, but there was an air of controlled calmness.
“They were busy, they were challenged, having to go back to paper, but there was a sense of control, and it was very evident that there was no panic.
“I spoke to a number of consultants, and while they recognised it was challenging, they worked through that and had other staff assisting them to get the information needed.
“They also had a heightened sense of vision to look out for issues that might have arisen, so they were being alert to that.
“One of the things is to thank our staff, they did very well. They’d got used to electronics and had to go back to paper, and it was a shock going back to paper again, because you get used to electronics more than you think.
“I think staff did exceptionally well going back to the old pen and paper, and it worked really well.”