Dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets in Antrim and Newtownabbey’s streets will face a fine of £200 from next month.

Councillors agreed at a meeting of the council’s Operations Committee on Monday to more than than double the fine for dog fouling and littering.

The Environmental Offences (Fixed Penalties) Regulations (NI) 2022 came into operation in December enabling local authorities to increase penalties from £80 to £200. Fly-tipping will result in a fine of £400.

Speaking at the meeting, Ballyclare DUP Alderman Mandy Girvan described the proposed increase as “quite a hike” before asking how many fixed penalties the council has issued in the past year.

Council will be carrying out a publicity campaign to raise awareness that the offences carry a greater penalty (stock image).

The officer acknowledged it is ”not a huge number”. From April 1, 2022 until March 6, 22 fixed penalties were issued for litter and five for dog fouling.

The officer went on to say during a review eight years ago, the fixed penalty did act as a deterrent. He indicated a recent Stormont consultation has considered “what the public wants to see and what councillors want to see”.

He noted central government has permitted a maximum penalty of £200 although he admitted it is “quite a leap”.

“As a council, we have been very clear about a zero tolerance approach,” he added. “Hopefully we will continue to see a downward trend in the number of offences.”

Good Idea

Ald Girvan said: “I’m not against it going up. It is quite a good idea but I wonder how many people were actually caught and fined. Is it worth it if we are not catching very many but I accept it anyway.”

The officer reiterated the importance of a “deterrent factor”.

The recommendation to increase the penalty was seconded by Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster who emphasised the need to “make a statement from the start that we will not tolerate persistent fouling”.

The officer said the council provides education and enforcement and it will be carrying out a publicity campaign to raise awareness the offences carry a greater penalty.

According to Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Cleaner Neighbourhoods Report, the most recent figures, for 2019/20, show the cost of keeping the borough’s streets clean amounted to £35.15 per ratepayer and more than £2m overall.

