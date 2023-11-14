Pensioner lunch to be hosted by Portadown Cares on Thursday
A Pensioner lunch is to be hosted by Portadown Cares this Thursday November 16 between 11.30am and 1.30pm.
The lunch includes a bowl of vegetable soup, wheaten bread, tea, coffee and biscuits.
It will be held at Portadown Cares Community Hub, Market Lane, Portadown.
Portadown Cares was originally established as a small community concern but it quickly became apparent that the town needed a focused and dedicated non-prejudiced organisation that, recruited from the town as a whole, and served the town as a whole.