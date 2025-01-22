Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People Before Profit is organising a meeting in Coleraine to discuss the issues of second homes and the housing crisis.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The political party’s MLA Gerry Carroll is bringing forward a Private Members Bill, The People's Housing Bill, to alleviate “the devastating housing crisis being felt in communities throughout the North”.

The MLA is holding a series of consultation meetings to find out more about public opinion on the issue. The Coleraine event will take place in Infuse Tea Bar, Bridge Street, Coleraine, on Friday, January 24 from 6-7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for People Before Profit said: “48,366 households are on the housing waiting list, with 75% in “housing stress". Housing supply is at an all-time low while rents are at an all-time high.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll is bringing a Private Members Bill on the housing crisis in Northern Ireland. CREDIT NEWS LETTER

"The bill standing in Gerry's name proposes to cut and cap rents, increase housing provision by turning empty houses into homes, establish a Rental Board to protect renters’ rights, hold landlords to account and ensure minimum housing standards.

"All feedback will be used to shape the Bill. Come along and have your say.”

There is no admission fee to attend the Coleraine consultation but anyone interested in going along can reserve a spot by booking a ticket via EventBrite