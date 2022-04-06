A total of 159 volunteers came out in force on 25th March across towns and villages in the Southern Trust Area with the aim to raise £30,000.

As a result of the overwhelming support from communities they are delighted to announce a staggering £40,126 was raised on the day.

A number of collections took place in Portadown, Lurgan, Armagh, Banbridge, Dungannon, Moy, Coalisland, Camlough, Crossmaglen, Kilkeel, Annalong, Newry, Rathfriland, Rostrevor and Warrenpoint with the total exceeding it’s original £30,000 aim.

The Hospice Fundraising Team revealing the Big Bucket Collection total.

A spokesperson for the Hospice said: “Southern Area Hospice would like to thank all our wonderful volunteers for donating their valuable time to collect on our behalf.

“A big thank you to all the kind shop managers and community champions for allowing us into their store for the day.

“The Hospice would like to sincerely thank all the local schools that got involved by running a fundraising event and for allowing their pupils to come out to collect, as well as the businesses and clubs that got involved to collect or made a generous donation. Lastly, a big thank you to all those who very generously donated to the Big Bucket Collection, including online donations.

“The Hospice wholeheartedly wish to thank every single person who helped to make the collection a success.

“ As a result, these vital funds will go towards providing the specialist palliative care and support to local people and their families living in the Southern Trust Area,” said the spokesperson.

Pictured are the Hospice Fundraising Team revealing the Big Bucket Collection total.

