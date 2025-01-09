People are concerned about empty shops in the city centre and are hoping more can be done to support businesses in the year ahead. With the latest business to close its doors, Huxo restaurant, people want to see more shops, restaurants, businesses, and especially nightlight being brought to the city centre. One reader said the city needed to be taken back to the 80s and 90s when it was a thriving place to shop.People are concerned about empty shops in the city centre and are hoping more can be done to support businesses in the year ahead. With the latest business to close its doors, Huxo restaurant, people want to see more shops, restaurants, businesses, and especially nightlight being brought to the city centre. One reader said the city needed to be taken back to the 80s and 90s when it was a thriving place to shop.
People are concerned about empty shops in the city centre and are hoping more can be done to support businesses in the year ahead. With the latest business to close its doors, Huxo restaurant, people want to see more shops, restaurants, businesses, and especially nightlight being brought to the city centre. One reader said the city needed to be taken back to the 80s and 90s when it was a thriving place to shop.

People of Lisburn have some wishes for what they would like to see happen in the city in 2025

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 9th Jan 2025, 16:43 GMT
With the New Year now well underway, people are thinking about changes they would like to make in their lives.

Whether it’s losing weight, getting in shape, cutting out alcohol for Dry January, or learning a new skill, January is the time everyone looks ahead to see what changes might happen in the year ahead.

People in Lisburn have also been thinking about changes they would like to see happen in the city in 2025.

We’ve put together a list of some of the hopes and aspirations for the city for this year. Let us know what your hopes are for Lisburn in 2025.

Improved public transport is at the top of some people's wish list for 2025. Many feel there are not enough buses and trains in the city and they don't operate frequently enough. There has also been a long running campaign to reopen the Knockmore rail link to connect Lisburn to the International Airport. There are hopes this might finally get the go ahead this year

1. People of Lisburn have some wishes for what they would like to see happen in the city in 2025

Improved public transport is at the top of some people's wish list for 2025. Many feel there are not enough buses and trains in the city and they don't operate frequently enough. There has also been a long running campaign to reopen the Knockmore rail link to connect Lisburn to the International Airport. There are hopes this might finally get the go ahead this year Photo: NIWD

One of the most historic buildings in Lisburn, Hilden Mill, is high on the list of things that people would like to see renovated in 2025. Having been closed and empty for many years, the mill has been subject to anti social behaviour and vandalism, being set on fire several times. This year it would be fantastic to see action being taken to renovate the site and put it to good use for the local community,

2. People of Lisburn have some wishes for what they would like to see happen in the city in 2025

One of the most historic buildings in Lisburn, Hilden Mill, is high on the list of things that people would like to see renovated in 2025. Having been closed and empty for many years, the mill has been subject to anti social behaviour and vandalism, being set on fire several times. This year it would be fantastic to see action being taken to renovate the site and put it to good use for the local community, Photo: Presseye

Wallace Park is a standout feature of Lisburn and, although it is used regularly by sports clubs, as well as families, residents feel more could be done there throughout the year. There have been calls for music concerts, outside theatre, and entertainment events to be held in the park. Hopefully this is something the council can start to look into and consider in 2025

3. People of Lisburn have some wishes for what they would like to see happen in the city in 2025

Wallace Park is a standout feature of Lisburn and, although it is used regularly by sports clubs, as well as families, residents feel more could be done there throughout the year. There have been calls for music concerts, outside theatre, and entertainment events to be held in the park. Hopefully this is something the council can start to look into and consider in 2025 Photo: Google

The state of the city's roads is something people would like to see addressed in 2025. With potholes all over the city in desperate need of repair, this is something that needs urgent action. There is also hope that the Knockmore Link Road, which would connect the Knockmore Road with Sprucefield, may get the go ahead this year as part of a proposed development at Blaris. This has been talked about for many years and it would be good to see work getting underway

4. People of Lisburn have some wishes for what they would like to see happen in the city in 2025

The state of the city's roads is something people would like to see addressed in 2025. With potholes all over the city in desperate need of repair, this is something that needs urgent action. There is also hope that the Knockmore Link Road, which would connect the Knockmore Road with Sprucefield, may get the go ahead this year as part of a proposed development at Blaris. This has been talked about for many years and it would be good to see work getting underway Photo: Google

Related topics:Lisburn
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice