People of Lisburn have some wishes for what they would like to see happen in the city in 2025

Whether it’s losing weight, getting in shape, cutting out alcohol for Dry January, or learning a new skill, January is the time everyone looks ahead to see what changes might happen in the year ahead.
People in Lisburn have also been thinking about changes they would like to see happen in the city in 2025.
We’ve put together a list of some of the hopes and aspirations for the city for this year. Let us know what your hopes are for Lisburn in 2025.
Improved public transport is at the top of some people's wish list for 2025. Many feel there are not enough buses and trains in the city and they don't operate frequently enough. There has also been a long running campaign to reopen the Knockmore rail link to connect Lisburn to the International Airport. There are hopes this might finally get the go ahead this year Photo: NIWD
One of the most historic buildings in Lisburn, Hilden Mill, is high on the list of things that people would like to see renovated in 2025. Having been closed and empty for many years, the mill has been subject to anti social behaviour and vandalism, being set on fire several times. This year it would be fantastic to see action being taken to renovate the site and put it to good use for the local community, Photo: Presseye
Wallace Park is a standout feature of Lisburn and, although it is used regularly by sports clubs, as well as families, residents feel more could be done there throughout the year. There have been calls for music concerts, outside theatre, and entertainment events to be held in the park. Hopefully this is something the council can start to look into and consider in 2025 Photo: Google
The state of the city's roads is something people would like to see addressed in 2025. With potholes all over the city in desperate need of repair, this is something that needs urgent action. There is also hope that the Knockmore Link Road, which would connect the Knockmore Road with Sprucefield, may get the go ahead this year as part of a proposed development at Blaris. This has been talked about for many years and it would be good to see work getting underway Photo: Google
