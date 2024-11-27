People with connections to Lisburn that deserve a statue in their honour

4 . Do these people with connections to Lisburn deserve a statue?

Lady Gertrude Keightley married the barrister, politician, and author, Samuel Robert Keightley of Lisburn, in 1892. The couple first lived at Fort House, Lisburn, and later Drum House, Drumbeg. She was elected to the Lisburn board of guardians in 1896, only three years after the law was changed to allow women to serve on these boards. She served on this board until her death in 1929, and was the chair from 1913 to 1920. Like many other women who sat on these boards, Keightley sat on a number of sub-committees dealing with female staff, schools, clothing and workhouse visiting which were deemed suitable for women to oversee. She was the only woman on this board from 1900 to 1906, and during this time was in charge of supervising the "boarded-out" or fostered workhouse children. Keightley was among those responsible for the extension of legislation to Ireland in 1911 which facilitated the fostering of children whose parents were found to be "physically or morally unfit" rather than just those children who were orphaned or deserted. She ran unsuccessfully in the 1920 Hillsborough rural district council, possibly due to her husband's liberal politics. Around this time she was a prominent member of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and chaired the maternity and child welfare committee of Lisburn urban district council. She was a member of the board of governors of Lisburn and Hillsborough district hospital as well as the vice-chairman of Lisburn employment committee. She became a Lady after her husband received a knighthood in 1912. Keightley became the first woman magistrate to be appointed in County Antrim in 1925 when she became a justice of the peace. Photo: ILCLM