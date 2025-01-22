Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Council is considering a listed building consent application relating to Castle Dobbs, at Tongue Loanen, Carrickfergus, for a roof refurbishment project.

The application includes replacement of tiles, timbers and two chimneys on the main roof. It was made by an agent on behalf of Richard Dobbs and relates to a Palladian country house, built around 1730.

A design and access statement submitted with the application said: “The house is a rare and grand example of the classical Palladian style; set within mature wooded parkland to the north of Belfast Lough.

“Still owned and occupied by members of the Dobbs family, the house remains an impressive structure and contributes significantly to the architectural heritage of the area and the wider national context.

Gate lodge entrance at Tongue Loanen. Pic: Google Maps

“The building comprises three distinct interlocking wings with solid masonry sandstone walls. The main wing is accessed via an impressive, symmetrical entrance stairway.”

The majority of the roofs have been constructed using Welsh slates. The property, three miles outside Carrickfergus, has been described in the statement, as “a significant landmark in the surrounding area”.

“The building is currently A-listed, recognising the architectural and historical importance of the main structure, its surrounding walls and the maintained gardens. This designation underscores the property’s exceptional contribution to the cultural and architectural heritage of the region.

“Its continued upkeep and conservation provide an invaluable link to the past, showcasing the aesthetic and structural ingenuity of this classical tradition,” the statement says.

It also notes: “At the entrance on Tongue Loanen Road stands a neoclassical, three-bay gate lodge, rendered in a classical style that enhances the estate’s grandeur and provides a distinguished welcome.

“To the west of the main house lies a walled garden, adding further to the historic character and cultivated elegance of the property.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter