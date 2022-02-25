Petition calls for action at local park

©Press Eye Ltd Northern Ireland - 1st May 2013 Mandatory Credit - Picture by Darren Kidd /Presseye.com Wilmot House, SIr Thomas and Lady Dixon Park

A regular visitor to the local park, Sharon was upset to see the deterioration of the historical building in the heart of the park.

“During lockdown I enjoyed many walks with my family around Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park and have become increasingly aware of the deterioration of Wilmont House,” explained Sharon.

“ I approached Belfast City Council on several occasions last year to ascertain what their plans were with the building.

“They responded stating they would put out an expression of interest in October.

“When I followed up on this proposal in December, I discovered that this had not happened, allegedly due to Covid, but that they intend to put out an expression of interest later on this year.

“I am deeply disappointed at this response and feel strongly that the council need to take more responsibility for this beautiful grade B1 listed building that was so kindly gifted to them by the Dixon family for the benefit of the local community.

“This building with its historic military significance should be considered a national treasure and not a commodity surplus to requirements.

“The petition has achieved over 3000 signatures and the comments indicate a strong sentiment that something needs to be done urgently to save this building which is designated as ‘a building at risk’.

“I would urge the council to take action to restore Wilmont House reversing the damage caused by years of abandonment and neglect.

“The council have an obligation to respect the wishes of the Dixon family who donated Wilmont House in good faith and also a duty to the local community who care deeply about this beautiful building and no longer want to see it languishing.”

Responding to Sharon’s concerns, a spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “Wilmont House at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park is a Grade B+ listed building owned by Belfast City Council.

“We are in the process of preparing an invitation for Expressions of Interest to go to the market later this year, seeking a suitably qualified developer to restore the building and bring it into a new use.”

If you would like to support Sharon’s campaign, you can sign the petition online at https://www.change.org/p/belfast-city-council-save-wilmont-house-before-it-falls-into-complete-ruin.