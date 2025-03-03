A petition has been started following a decision by the organisers of Ballymoney’s Spring Fair to remove vehicles from its annual parade.

The organisers of the Spring Fair – Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and radio station FUSE FM – said on Thursday, February 27 that they had “collectively decided to remove the vehicle procession element from the parade” which will take place on Saturday, April 12.

Posting on social media, they said: “This is to allow the organising committee to further develop the event and to showcase the new Public Realm works.

There will be a static vintage vehicle display at the Paints and Components car park, the organisers added: “providing a dedicated space for enthusiasts to showcase classic cars, vintage tractors and motorbikes celebrating motoring heritage.”

Concluding, the statement said: “As the event organisers, safety of the public at any event is of the utmost importance.

“Whilst we understand some people may be disappointed with the decision to exclude vehicles, we are confident that the various additional activities included within the parade and the fair programme will be welcomed by the local community and businesses alike.”

Among the comments posted on Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Facebook page were: “Such a shame you've removed the best part of the fair!”and “No more vehicle procession, just a static display. Anyone else disappointed?”

The petition, which has been launched on the website change.org, reads: “This petition is to Save Our Classic & Vintage Old Vehicle Heritage in Ballymoney and the area under Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council from being wiped from local community events which it has supported and attracted owners and general public from all over Ireland to for years.

"Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council initially started by banning the cavalcade of commercial vehicles, one of the biggest drawing attractions to Ballymoney Spring Fair, and a showcase for our local hauliers who sustain businesses in the area, and have done for years, and now they have overstepped the mark again by banning the Classic & Vintage Vehicle Cavalcade, spouting concerns about public safety.”