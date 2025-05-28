A petition has been launched to ‘stop the closure’ of Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre.

The petition was launched following press reports that claimed Ulster University, on whose Coleraine campus the theatre is situated, has given Causeway Coast and Glens Council an ultimatum on the future of the facility.

Back in March of this year, Ulster University proposed that Causeway Coast and Glens Council should take over the running of the theatre.

The debate over the future of the theatre has been ongoing since January when Ulster University’s Vice-Chancellor said he could not ‘give any assurances’ about the venue.

Professor Paul Bartholomew made the remarks when he was questioned by Causeway Coast and Glens Council Alderman Yvonne Boyle at a meeting on Tuesday, January 7.

Prof Bartholomew said at the time that the theatre’s future was “under review” and it is “quite old now and requires a lot of capital infrastructure improvement”.

BBC NI then reported that it had seen a letter, which was sent to all councillors, in which the university proposed that Council take on the lease of the venue and pay almost £750,000 for essential repairs.

In its most recent edition, the Coleraine Chronicle newspaper reported that it had seen confidential correspondence from UU to Causeway Coast and Glens Council stating that the university would close the theatre this summer if the local authority did not agree to the offer of a lease.

Reacting to the press report, Coleraine actor Steven Millar launched the petition which reads: “They want to close the Riverside Theatre. We won’t let them.

"For over 40 years, the Riverside has been a lifeline for creativity, learning, and connection in Coleraine. It’s where young people have taken their first steps on stage, where schools have brought learning to life, and where our community has come together to perform, laugh, grieve, and grow.

"Now, the University of Ulster has announced plans to shut it down by summer 2025 unless the Council steps in. Neither has put forward a real plan. Instead, they’re passing the blame—and putting a cultural institution at risk.

"If we stay silent, the Riverside will disappear. If we speak up, they’ll be forced to listen.

"We won’t let you erase the heart of this community.”