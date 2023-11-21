Petition to reduce speed limit on Plantation Road, Bleary after recent road crashes
and live on Freeview channel 276
A community petition with signatures from local residents has been presented to the Department for Infrastructure in a bid to reduce the speed limit on the Plantation Road near Bleary. The petition was organised by the Alliance party after a number of collisions in the area in recent years.
-
-
Alliance Party Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson said: “Residents’ voices need to be heard regarding a speed limit reduction on the Plantation Road in the vicinity of Bleary.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"A community petition with signatures from local residents regarding the issue was presented to officials from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) prior to the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council meeting on Monday 23rd October.”
Mr Tennyson said: “Alliance conducted a road safety petition in Bleary seeking comments on a potential speed reduction on the Plantation Road following a number of collisions on the road in the vicinity of the village in recent years.
“The dozens of responses we received urging a speed reduction highlights the level of concern from local residents on this issue. DfI must listen to these concerns, begin the process for a speed limit reduction and implement robust safety measures for what is a growing residential area,” said the Alliance Party Upper Bann MLA.
“Alliance representatives will continue to press the Department for Infrastructure for progress on this important road safety issue,” he said.