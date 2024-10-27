Pets at home in Northern Ireland: cats do the funniest things as these 22 photos from our readers prove

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Oct 2024, 17:04 BST
All cat owners know that their pets can get up to the strangest things – but being able to snap a photo at just the right time isn’t always that easy.

We asked readers to share pictures of their fabulous felines in celebration of Global Cat Day and we were astounded by the response.

Thanks to everyone who posted brilliant photos of their cute cats and kittens.

But we also found a great selection of pictures showing mischievous moggies in all sorts of strange poses. Here are some that are sure to bring a smile to your face.

These two cats look like the purr-fect mantlepiece ornaments.

1. Fireplace felines

These two cats look like the purr-fect mantlepiece ornaments. Photo: Carol Dodds

Pablo holding on tight at the top of a door.

2. 'Look where I am!'

Pablo holding on tight at the top of a door. Photo: Charlene Mellon

"Donald just chilling".

3. A perfect spot

"Donald just chilling". Photo: Betty Murdy

This cat has found an unconventional spot to curl up in.

4. All curled up

This cat has found an unconventional spot to curl up in. Photo: Tina McQuillan

