Pets do not belong under the Christmas tree: USPCA reminder

During the festive season, as everyone plans their Christmas celebrations and gifts, it can be very tempting to welcome a pet to your family as a Christmas gift.

Whilst the USPCA understands the intent behind this gesture, the Charity is cautioning that pet ownership is a big decision and as such, animals should not be given as surprises or exchanged like a commodity on Christmas Day.

Northern Ireland is renowned for its love of dogs, but potential owners must be aware beforehand of the complex needs which can differ from animal to animal, or indeed breed to breed. Feeding, grooming, behavioural training, healthcare requirements, and an abundance of love and care are all significant considerations before getting a pet.

USPCA Chief Executive Brendan Mullan

USPCA Chief Executive, Brendan Mullan, said, “For the USPCA this is unfortunately something we come up against each year, as there is a seasonal demand for young animals such as puppies or kittens. Under no circumstances should a pet be taken in on a whim or as a surprise – these decisions, rooted in impulse, are unfortunately the actions that can cause animals to suffer if they do not receive the care they need.

“We encourage the public not to get a pet in haste ahead of Christmas and instead give careful consideration to what responsible pet ownership involves and if they can fulfil their pet’s needs. Pets have such a wonderful impact on our lives through love and companionship, so it’s only right that we ensure we can reciprocate that, giving them a happy and healthy life.

“If, after much research, you decide a pet is the right choice for you, the USPCA is urging the public to be vigilant against illegal breeders. Unfortunately, there will be individuals ready to take advantage of people wishing to get a pup. Illegal breeders are motivated by one thing and one thing only – greed – they have no concerns for the welfare of your potential pup.

“The conditions in which these pups are raised are appalling, from overbred bitches, used and abused for profit, to the cramped and disease-ridden enclosures. No matter the temptation, please do not engage with these individuals. The message is out there, but we now need the public to take heed – we all have a vital role to play in helping end this horrific practice, otherwise it will remain a vicious cycle of cruelty and suffering.”

Very often legitimate breeders will closely assess your suitability to the puppy’s requirements. The USPCA has also highlighted how illegal breeders are taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid thorough checks of pups and the environment they were reared in. To protect yourself from the callous actions of such individuals, consider the following: