The award-winning Society, which was established in the 1960s, staged Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash hit show ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ in Coleraine Leisure Centre in November 2023.

The lavish production was a huge hit with local audiences and now the cast and crew are celebrating after the show was nominated in four different categories in the awards scheme run by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA).

The four nominations are: Outstanding Director: Kerry Kane; Outstanding Show: The Phantom of the Opera; Outstanding Performance: Nuala Osborne as "Christine Daaé" and Outstanding Supporting Performance: Rosemary O'Connor as "Carlotta Guidicelli".

Not content to sit on their laurels, PMS are already rehearsing for their next show – Beauty and the Beast which will be staged in Coleraine Leisure Centre from October 18-26.

