McKeevers Chemists has presented Newry legend John Dalzell and James McCaffery from the Southern Area Hospice with a cheque for £2,269.46.

The company, whose local branches include stores in Castledawson, Moy, and Aughnacloy are one of Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing pharmacy groups.

Paul McKeever, managing director of McKeevers Chemists said: "We are once again delighted to be supporting the amazing work of the Southern Area Hospice. The hospice provides compassionate and invaluable care to those in our community when they need it most.

"We support the Southern Area Hospice throughout the year, and this latest effort included coffee mornings, Christmas Jumper Days, and collections in support for John Dalzell’s annual sit-out during December.

Pictured, from left, Sheila Meagher from McKeevers Chemists with James McCaffrey (Southern Area Hospice), Newry legend John Dalzell, Paul McKeever (Managing Director, McKeevers Chemists) along with Ruth England and Aoife McAteer also from McKeevers Chemists.

"We were pleased to welcome Newry Legend John Dalzell and James McCaffery from the Southern Area Hospice to our Monaghan Street store to present them with a cheque of £2,269.46.

Mr McKeever thanked customers and colleagues for their ongoing support.

