Philip McClelland: police release name of motorcyclist killed in Newtownards road collision
He was 36-year-old Philip McClelland from the Newtownards area.
Inspector Cherith Adair, of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit,stated: “Shortly before 1.15pm, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.
“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via101, quoting reference number 762 29/06/25.”
The Portaferry Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has since reopened to traffic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.