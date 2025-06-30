Police have confirmed a man has died after a traffic collision on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards, on Sunday (June 29).

He was 36-year-old Philip McClelland from the Newtownards area.

Inspector Cherith Adair, of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit,stated: “Shortly before 1.15pm, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.

Philip McClelland. Photo provided by PSNI

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via101, quoting reference number 762 29/06/25.”

The Portaferry Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has since reopened to traffic.