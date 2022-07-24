Philip Murdock: Newtownards aircraft crash victim funeral details released

Mr Murdock will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Parish Churchyard, Ballylesson. after a funeral service in Ballymagarrick Gospel Hall, Comber Road, Carryduff at 2.30pm.

A family notice describes him as “much loved husband of Esther, beloved son of Bertie and Wilma and loving son-in-law of Jean and the late Eddie Deyermond. Dear brother of Paul and Elaine, brother-in-law of Helen and Jonny and also Lois and David and devoted uncle to his nephews and nieces.”

The highly-respected businessman, who was from Hillsborough, was killed in a light aircraft crash at Newtownards airfield on Tuesday (July 19).

Philip Murdock, who was killed in a light aircraft crash at Newtownards airport.

Mr Murdock was the founder and managing director of Craigavon-based business security company Envision Intelligent Solutions, with dozens of employees.

He has been described as a “passionate and charismatic” businessman by the multinational firm which earlier this year acquired the security business he founded.

Johnson Controls, which acquired Envision Intelligent Solutions, said: “We are greatly saddened to hear the news that Philip Murdock was involved in a fatal light aircraft incident on Tuesday 19th July,” the statement said.

“Phil was the founder and managing director of Envision Intelligent Solutions Limited and was a passionate and charismatic member of the team. We understand that this news will affect all who have known and worked alongside him over the years, and we’d like to extend our deepest condolences to Phil’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Light aircraft crash victim Caroline Mawhinney ( 44) was a mother-of-two.

The company spokesperson added: “The team at Envision are a close-knit team and we are supporting them and Philip’s family through this difficult time as best we can.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, his parents, his wider family and of course, his Envision team.”

Envision, which operates an A32 aircraft, offered its assistance in April last year as emergency services tackled wildfires in the Mournes as a charity effort - providing live video and imagery, reporting of fire movements, location of people in the mountains, reporting of wind direction and speeds to crews on the ground.

Both Mr Murdock and Caroline Mawhinney, from Bangor, who was also killed in the tragedy, were members of the Ulster Flying Club, which operates out of the airfield in Newtownards.

In a statement a club spokesperson expressed “great sadness and regret” following the tragedy.

“The incident is being investigated now by specialist investigators from the PSNI and the Air Accident Investigation Branch of the CAA,” the spokesperson said.

“Whilst those investigations are ongoing, we can release no further information or details.”

The Ulster Flying Club added: “Our thoughts at this most terrible time are with the families and friends of the two people involved.”

The family of Caroline Mawhinney, who was in her 40s, described her as “the most loving, kind and caring mother”.

She had worked as a mechanical engineer in Caterpillar, the American Construction machinery and equipment company, for 20 years before changing direction and studying to be a teacher, graduating recently with her PGCE and was about to start a new job as a technology teacher in New-Bridge Integrated College in Co Down.

A family notice reads: “Dearly loved wife for 19 years of Steven, much loved mum of Joshua and Emily, loving and adored daughter of John and the late Heather, the best sister of Kelly and special aunt of Bailey.”