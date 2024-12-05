Philip Porter. Photo provided by PSNI

Police are reissuing their appeal for information in relation to 46-year-old Philip Porter who was last seen in the Moira area at approximately 2am on Thursday, December 5.

Inspector Henderson said: “Philip has recently made reference to traveling to the Mourne Mountains so we would like to refresh this appeal to the area of Newry, Mourne and Down.

“We are asking anyone who may be in the area of the Mourne Mountains and believe they may have seen Philip or to anyone with any information on his whereabouts to contact police on 101 quoting reference 438 05/12/24.”

In their earlier appeal for information, the PSNI said: “Philip was last seen wearing navy blue trousers, a dark jacket, with a green and black shirt.”