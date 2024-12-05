Philip Porter: fresh appeal in relation to man (46) last seen in Moira 'who made reference to travelling to the Mournes'
Inspector Henderson said: “Philip has recently made reference to traveling to the Mourne Mountains so we would like to refresh this appeal to the area of Newry, Mourne and Down.
“We are asking anyone who may be in the area of the Mourne Mountains and believe they may have seen Philip or to anyone with any information on his whereabouts to contact police on 101 quoting reference 438 05/12/24.”
In their earlier appeal for information, the PSNI said: “Philip was last seen wearing navy blue trousers, a dark jacket, with a green and black shirt.”