Police are again calling on business owners, residents and motorists to help with their appeal in relation to 46-year-old Philip Porter, who was last seen in Moira on December 5.

Reissuing an appeal for information from the public on Thursday (December 19), Inspector Moore said: “Philip was last seen on the Lurgan Road in Moira at around 2.20am in the early hours of Thursday, 5th December.

“Philip is described as 5’7 in height, with grey coloured hair and of slim build. He was last seen wearing navy blue trousers, a navy coloured jacket and a green and black checked shirt.

“Philip also had on a navy hoodie with white toggles under his jacket and was wearing black high-top style trainers which had beige soles.

Police have reissued an appeal for the public's help in locating missing person Philip Porter (pictured). Image provided by PSNI

“We are asking business owners in Moira to check their yards, store rooms and premises as well as asking residents to check their sheds, garages and any outbuildings including fixed security cameras.

“To any motorists, were you travelling in the Moira and Magheralin areas between 2.15am and 6am on Thursday 5th December? Please review any dash-cam footage you may have as this could assist with our enquiries.

“Philip had also made reference to travelling to the Mourne Mountains, so if anyone in that area believes they may have seen Philip these last few weeks, please contact local police on 101 quoting reference number 438 05/12/24.”