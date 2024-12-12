Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 46-year-old Philip Porter.

He was last seen on the Lurgan Road in Moira at around 2.20am on Thursday, December 5.

Philip is described as 5’7 in height, with grey coloured hair and of slim build. He was last seen wearing navy blue trousers, a navy coloured jacket and a green and black checked shirt.

He also had on a navy hoodie with white toggles under his jacket and was wearing black high-top trainers with gummy/beige soles.

Philip Porter. Pictures: released by PSNI

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking business owners in Moira to check their yards, store rooms and premises as well as asking residents to check their sheds and outbuildings.

"We are also asking motorists who were travelling in the Moira and Magheralin areas between 2.15am and 6am on Thursday 5th December to review any dashcam footage they may have that could assist with our enquiries.

"Philip had also made reference to travelling to the Mourne Mountains so if anyone in that area who believes they may have seen Philip, should contact police.

"Anyone with any information that could assist with our enquiries, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 438 05/12/24.”