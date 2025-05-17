Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle road collision in Broughshane on Friday (May 16).

He was Philip Taylor (56) from the Newtownabbey area.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report of a serious road traffic collision, involving a motorcycle, in the Knockan Road area, shortly after 6.50pm.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services and sadly, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 56-year-old Philip Taylor from the Newtownabbey area.

Philip Taylor. Photo provided by PSNI

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1625 of 16/5/25."

The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

Mr Taylor was the second person to lose their life in a road tragedy in the province on Friday. Cyclist Paddy McDonald (62), from the Castleblayney area, died after a collision involving a car on the Monaghan Road in the Middletown area.