Harvey Joyce from Craigavon is set to fuel the future as he has recently been promoted to the role of emergency engineer within Phoenix Energy Services, following his four-year apprentice training programme with the company.

He will now be in the team that is the first to respond to emergency calls, as well as carrying out work to service and maintain Phoenix equipment.

Harvey joined Phoenix as an apprentice engineer, and over the past four years has completed the extensive training programme which combines dedicated in-house training and on the job experience alongside academic qualifications in gas safety, plumbing and heating.

Neil Boyce, head of Phoenix Energy Services, said: “Phoenix Energy Services has had an active apprenticeship programme since 2002 and has recruited some 100 apprentices in that time, the majority of which have remained within the gas industry, demonstrating the long-term career potential of the programme.

Head of Phoenix Energy Services, Neil Boyce (right) with Phoenix Energy Services emergency engineer Harvey Joyce (left), who has recently been promoted following the successful completion of the Phoenix Gas apprentice training programme.

"Creating opportunities for local young people has always been important to us at Phoenix and our apprenticeship scheme exists to encourage young people to consider a career in engineering and the natural gas industry. For us it’s about sharing our skills to help develop the gas service engineers of the future and providing them with a bright future at Northern Ireland’s leading gas company.

"With the industry’s focus on developing renewable gas solutions for the future, it is an exciting time for all our young engineers as they will be helping to shape a sustainable energy future for our consumers.

"We’re delighted to be able to promote Harvey within the organisation and to recognise that all his hard work, dedication and determination has paid off over the last four years. He is a valued member of the Phoenix team.”

Commenting on his promotion, Harvey Joyce, said: “Starting with Phoenix, I knew how well-known and successful the company is, so I knew it was the perfect place to start my career in this industry. The apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to get vital experience and earn while learning. I’m very happy to now be at the end of the programme and finish as a fully qualified emergency gas engineer and I am excited to progress in this business in the future.”

