Photographic exhibition celebrates 90 years of NW200

The new NW200 photographic exhibition at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre consists of historic racing photos from the book ‘NW200 90th Road & Race’ by Ian Foster and will continue until August 20

The exhibition consists of historic NW200 race photos, from 1929 to 2019, taken from Ian Foster’s book – ‘NW200 90th Road & Race’. Photo donations were made by enthusiasts who attended the races throughout the years, as well as professional photographers, who contributed their iconic images.

The charitable book was a labour of love, taking three years to research, compile, write and self-publish, with all proceeds going to the NW200 team.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition will be featured in the Ritter Gallery, alongside a display of classic bikes and memorabilia.

Famous past NW200 racers, two-time winner Dick Creith (left) and Len Ireland (centre), reflect over the new photographic exhibition at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, which features historic images taken from the book the ‘NW200 90th Road & Race’, by Ian Foster

As part of the exhibition there will be a kids’ area, where children are encouraged to create their own tile with road racing designs inspired by the display. Those taking part will receive a free gift. The tiles will be added to the new art wall within the permanent road racing gallery space at Ballymoney Museum.

Helping to officially launch the exhibition were some well-known Northern Irish road racers from the past including two-time NW200 Winner Dick Creith, Len Ireland and Bill Kennedy.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “I am a road-racing fan myself, so I am delighted that this special exhibition has been set-up to coincide with the return of this much-loved sporting event that has been staged here since 1929.

“I would like to thank those who attended the launch, especially our racers from yesteryear, and it was a great opportunity to reflect on the races’ rich heritage in our Borough and recall memories from days gone by.

Famous past NW200 racers, two-time winner Dick Creith (left) and Len Ireland (centre), reflect over the new photographic exhibition at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, which features historic images taken from the book the ‘NW200 90th Road & Race’, by Ian Foster

“This is a must-see exhibition for any road racing fan and I would encourage people to drop in to the Arts Centre to view the photographic display for themselves.”

The NW 200 exhibition will continue at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre until August 20.

The Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre is open: Tuesday: 10am – 4pm; Wednesday: 10am – 4pm and 7pm – 9pm; Thursday: 10am – 4pm and 7pm – 9pm; Friday: 10am – 3pm; Saturday: 10am – 1pm.

*Please note, the Centre will be closed from Monday 6th June to Thursday 14th July (including July public holidays) for essential maintenance works (further details will be issued closer to the time).

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes, sits on a 1982 Honda CB1100RC (as raced by Ro Haslam and paraded at Macau GP) to mark the launch of a new photographic exhibition at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, charting the history of the NW200. The exhibition is based on the book ‘NW200 90th Road & Race’ and the Mayor was joined by author, Ian Foster

The new NW200 photographic exhibition at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre consists of historic racing photos from the book ‘NW200 90th Road & Race’ by Ian Foster and will continue until August 20

Young Bobby Acheson enjoys his time on the bike that helped Paul Robinson win the NW200. The bike was brought along to launch the new NW200 photographic exhibition at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. Available until 20th August 2022, it features historic racing photos from the book ‘NW200 90th Road & Race’.