A photography competition with a maritime theme has been launched to raise funds for a refugee charity whose first chair was a Rathlin Island man.

The charity Refugee Rescue has just launched ‘Surrounded By Sea’, a new photography competition inviting people of all ages to explore and express their personal connections to the sea.

Refugee Rescue is a charity which operates a skilled Search and Rescue (SAR) team helping displaced people at sea reach safe shores.

It was formed in 2015 by ordinary citizens, artists and musicians, with roots in Northern Ireland, in response to the humanitarian crisis in The Mediterranean Sea when thousands of people were arriving by boat, having been displaced by war, conflict, and persecution.

Since 2015, their rescue vessel MoChara and its crew have rescued 25,000 people in distress at sea.

Michael Cecil OBE, skipper of Rathlin Island Ferry, was the former chair and search and rescue operative of Refugee Rescue.

Launching the photography competition, Michael said: “Living on a small island means embracing simplicity, where the rhythm of the waves sets the pace of life.

"It’s a close-knit community that feels like family, with nature’s beauty as a constant companion. Every day brings a sense of peace, but also a yearning for connection beyond the horizon.”

Photographic entries for the competition can be taken on a phone or camera and uploaded to the Surrounded By Sea platform www.surroundedbysea.org.

The organisers say: “There are no technical skills required - it’s just your photo.

"The competition, open from 1st June, will culminate in a public exhibition at Belfast Exposed Gallery from 17–23 October 2025, with all proceeds supporting the purchase of a new rescue vessel for local NGO Refugee Rescue’s frontline humanitarian work.”

Irish musician Hozier has submitted a photograph and quote, saying: “Over the past year or so, I’ve spent more time in the sea with friends. For me, it’s become a place of community, marking the beginning or end of the day, and feeling grateful.”

The Surrounded By Sea competition is part of Refugee Rescue’s 10th anniversary campaign. Entries cost £10. Deadline October 3. Prizes include photographic equipment, photo print vouchers, dinner for two.