They also heard the former school teacher, councillor and MLA was a “kind, patient and passionate man” whose “spirit of working together and reconciliation will not be forgotten by the people whose lives he touched”.

St Nicholas’ Catholic Church, Carrickfergus, was at capacity for Requiem Mass on Wednesday (June 18) morning, where Mr Neeson’s wife of 47 years, Carol, children and grandchildren were joined by senior Alliance colleagues and representatives from other political parties.

Also in attendance were representatives from the many organisations which had benefitted from Sean’s support, including Carrickfergus Sailing Club – by his own admission his “second home”. This was not surprising as the former history teacher was a lifelong maritime enthusiast.

Sean, who died peacefully on June 14, aged 79, was born on February 6 1946 – exactly nine months after VE Day. A former pupil of St Nicholas’ Primary School, Carrickfergus and St Malachy’s College, Belfast, Sean went on to study at Queen’s University Belfast before qualifying as a teacher, taking up a post at St Comgall’s in Larne.

Parish Priest Father Owens said Sean left teaching in 1984 on election to the “original” Northern Ireland Assembly. He served over several decades as both a councillor and MLA. As well as playing “a vital role in the Good Friday Agreement”, Fr Owens noted that during Sean’s time as leader he laid the foundations for the “renaissance” of the Alliance Party.

It was revealed "one of his proudest achievements, one of the great achievements of his career, was when he was elected as the first Catholic mayor of Carrickfergus”. “Devoted” to his faith, Mr Neeson was also described as a “loving and devoted” family man.

Following the funeral service, Mr Neeson was laid to rest in Victoria Cemetery. He is survived by Carol, and their children, Claire, Peter, Ciara and John, and wider family circle.

