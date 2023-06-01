Photos of Tandragee Rovers Under 8s pictured at a special awards ceremony in May
The Under 8 squad at Tandragee Rovers Football Club were pictured at a special awards night at their clubhouse on May 24.
By Carmel Robinson
The Co Armagh club, which plays in the Intermediate A division of the Mid Ulster Football League, takes great pride in cultivating its young players.
The team of talented boys were awarded with special cups and trophies for their excellent performances throughout the year. There were also drinks and treats for the boys who gave their all to the club throughout the season.
