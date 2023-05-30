A Lurgan piano dealer has found new premises following a six-figure investment backed by Ulster Bank as the demand for new and used instruments throughout the UK and Ireland skyrockets.

With over 30 years of experience, Belfast Pianos offers new, used and fully refurbished upright and grand pianos, boasting a wide range of hand-selected Japanese and European models from brands including Yamaha, Kawai, Steinway, Bechstein and more. Belfast Pianos is one of the only authorised Yamaha dealers in NI.

Ulster Bank business development manager Lee White (left) with business owners Steven Russell and his partner Jeena who have set up a new warehouse between Lurgan and Moira to sell pianos wholesale.

With funding provided by the bank, the business, owned and managed by Steven Russell and his partner of 11 years Jeerawan Bisby (Jeena), has taken up residence in a 5,500 sq ft facility near Lurgan which has seen it more than double its capacity. The pair are tight-lipped about the exact number of the six figure investment but Steven says the increase in capacity will position the business for longer-term growth as it aims to increase its share of the wholesale market.

“This is a key area of growth for us. Until now we’ve operated primarily as a B2C business, selling pianos directly to the public. A bigger facility allows us to hold stock in larger volumes so that we can develop the wholesale side of the business.”

Situated between Lurgan and Moira, the business’s new site benefits from improved access to arterial routes, providing all-Island coverage and proximity to freight routes both sides of the border for imports and exports.

Ulster Bank business development manager Lee White and Belfast Pianos owner Steven Russell who has set up a new warehouse between Lurgan and Moira.

Ulster Bank business development manager Lee White says the business has all the ingredients to allow it to grow. “This loan facility is an important step in helping Belfast Pianos maximise its potential. The new site will help Steven capitalise on current demand levels as well as provide the capacity needed to expand into wholesale distribution. We’re also pleased to welcome Belfast Pianos as one of our newest business banking customers and we look forward to working with Steven day-to-day to help scale the business and sustain growth.”

Steven says demand has increased significantly in recent years, citing coronavirus lockdowns as a major boon for business. “It’s one of the main factors in scaling the business today. We saw a real surge in demand for our products, a trend that appears to have been relatively consistent for musical instrument retailers throughout lockdown."

“That demand has remained consistent and we’re now in a position to capitalise, thanks to the backing of Ulster Bank.”