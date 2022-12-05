Register
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry helps Santa turn on the Maghera Christmas Lights for 2022.

Picture special: Maghera full of festive cheers as lights switch on for Christmas

Maghera was full of festive cheer on Saturday as Santa took up residence in Maghera Walled Garden for the afternoon, before turning on the Christmas lights in the town.

By Stanley Campbell
31 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 4:26pm

The day began in the Lurach Centre with Christmas decoration making, face painting and letter writing to Santa, before Santa took up residence in the Potting Shed at Maghera Walled Garden, where he greeted the children who had come to see him.

Friendly elves were on hand to entertain the crowds and the garden was lit up with a spectacular LED display and characters that provided plenty of opportunity for selfies and family festive pictures. Toasted marshmallows were on offer in the centre of the Walled Garden and Dragonfly Coffee Company kept everyone supplied with hot drinks and snacks.

At 5pm Santa was back on his sleigh, accompanied by the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry, to travel to Hall Street, where both carried out the count down to the switch on.

1. Enjoying the festive event

There was plenty of entertainment for the children at the Christmas lights switch on in Maghera on Saturday.

Photo: Contributed

2. Enjoying the festive event

Enjoying the wide range of events at the festive lights switch on in Maghera.

Photo: Contributed

3. Enjoying the festive event

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry helps with the decoration making at Maghera Christmas lights switch on.

Photo: Contributed

4. A helping hand from the Chairperson

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council Cora Corry helps with the decoration making at the festive event in Maghera.

Photo: Contributed

