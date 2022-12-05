Picture special: Maghera full of festive cheers as lights switch on for Christmas
Maghera was full of festive cheer on Saturday as Santa took up residence in Maghera Walled Garden for the afternoon, before turning on the Christmas lights in the town.
The day began in the Lurach Centre with Christmas decoration making, face painting and letter writing to Santa, before Santa took up residence in the Potting Shed at Maghera Walled Garden, where he greeted the children who had come to see him.
Friendly elves were on hand to entertain the crowds and the garden was lit up with a spectacular LED display and characters that provided plenty of opportunity for selfies and family festive pictures. Toasted marshmallows were on offer in the centre of the Walled Garden and Dragonfly Coffee Company kept everyone supplied with hot drinks and snacks.
At 5pm Santa was back on his sleigh, accompanied by the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry, to travel to Hall Street, where both carried out the count down to the switch on.