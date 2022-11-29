Register
Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry attended to sample the festive atmosphere during the Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On festivities.

Picture special: Thousands return to Dungannon Christmas Switch On event

Thousands turned out to attend the return of Mid Ulster District Council’s Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On event at the weekend.

By The Newsroom
7 hours ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 10:51am

There was plenty of festive fun at Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House from 11am including a Christmas Glow Party and Christmas crafts.

Family focused fun took place at Market Square, including music to get you in the festive mood.

This year marked the return of the popular Christmas Lights Switch On events following a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

1. Entertaining the crowd in Dungannon

Pictured performing at the Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On event.

Photo: Contributed

2. Enjoying the Christmas event

Enjoying the fun events at the Christmas Switch On in Dungannon on Saturday.

Photo: Contributed

3. Singing Christmas Carols

On stage at the Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On.

Photo: Contributed

4. Celebrating the festive occasion

Some special guests attended the Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On and are photographed with some of those who attended.

Photo: Contributed

