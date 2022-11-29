Picture special: Thousands return to Dungannon Christmas Switch On event
Thousands turned out to attend the return of Mid Ulster District Council’s Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On event at the weekend.
By The Newsroom
7 hours ago
Updated
29th Nov 2022, 10:51am
There was plenty of festive fun at Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House from 11am including a Christmas Glow Party and Christmas crafts.
Family focused fun took place at Market Square, including music to get you in the festive mood.
This year marked the return of the popular Christmas Lights Switch On events following a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Page 1 of 3