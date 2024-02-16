Pictures: A memorable weekend was had celebrating Loup Comhaltas 50th anniversary

The Loup CCE Branch would like to thank everyone who contributed.
Events included traditional music and song incorporating the annual John and Maura Mitchell Memorial Charity Night staged in The Loup GAA Clubhouse and Traditional Music Workshops held in St Patrick’s Primary School, featuring renowned tutors from all over Ireland, followed by a traditional music session in the Black Sheep Bar and Kitchen.
1. Loup Comhaltas
Seamus Scullion (centre), principal St. Patrick’s Primary School is presented with a cheque for £3,151 from Nuala Mitchell, secretary Loup CCE and chairman Jim Gallagher. Photo: Submitted
2. Loup Comhaltas
A tune on the banjo during the workshops held as part of The Loup Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, weekend of Traditional Music and Song as part of its 50th year Anniversary Celebrations. Photo: Submitted
3. Loup Comhaltas
In the beat on the Bodhran during The Loup Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, weekend of Traditional Music and Song as part of its 50th year Anniversary Celebrations. Photo: Submitted
4. Loup Comhaltas
A night for all the family at the John & Maura Mitchell Memorial night during The Loup Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, weekend of Traditional Music and Song as part of its 50th year Anniversary Celebrations. Photo: Submitted