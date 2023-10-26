Lough Neagh Rescue’s (LNR) Tractor and Truck Run returned to the roads of Mid Ulster recently for another triumphant event, drawing massive crowds in every town it passed through.

With more than 250 entries, this year’s run not only showcased the community’s love for vintage vehicles but also demonstrated the power of unity when it comes to supporting vital causes.

The event raised £6,180 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Lough Neagh Rescue, reinforcing the community’s commitment to supporting essential emergency services.

The event saw hundreds of participants from all walks of life converging with their carefully restored tractors and trucks, a testament to the enduring passion for these iconic vehicles. From vintage classics to modern marvels, the variety on display was a treat for enthusiasts and families alike.

"We are overwhelmed by the incredible response we received this year,” said a spokesperson for the organisers.

"It’s heartwarming to see the community coming together to support Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Lough Neagh Rescue. These organizations play a pivotal role in saving lives, and our event is just a small way to contribute to their noble cause.”

The event kicked off at Creagh Concrete Ardboe. The convoy wound its way through the local villages and towns, drawing smiles and waves from everyone it passed. The camaraderie among participants was palpable, reflecting the strong sense of community that drives this annual event.

Throughout the day, families, friends, and tractor enthusiasts enjoyed various activities, food stalls, and live entertainment, making it a delightful outing for all. The funds raised during the LNR Tractor and Truck Run will provide crucial support to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, enabling them to continue their life-saving missions and reach those in need swiftly. Additionally, the donation to Lough Neagh Rescue will enhance their capabilities to keep the waters of Lough Neagh safe, ensuring the well-being of the local community.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone who participated, volunteered, sponsored, and supported the event in any way,” said the organisers. “It’s inspiring to witness the collective impact we can make when we unite for a common cause. We are already looking forward to next year’s event, where we hope to make an even bigger difference.”

1 . Fundraising convoy One of the many tractors that took part in the fundraising event. Photo: LNR

2 . Fundraising convoy Some of the bikers who helped out during the Tractor and Truck Run in Mid Ulster. Photo: LNR

3 . Fundraising convoy Convoy of trucks wound their way through Mid Ulster's towns and villages. Photo: LNR