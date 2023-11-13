Register
Guests were entertained by some beautiful musical performances during the remembrance service held in Cookstown High School.Guests were entertained by some beautiful musical performances during the remembrance service held in Cookstown High School.
Pictures: Cookstown High School remembers pupils who ‘made the ultimate sacrifice’

The fallen of two World Wars and other conflicts were remembered at a special Remembrance Service held by pupils of Cookstown High School.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT

The service was led by Rev Barry Paine, rector of Ballinderry, Tamlaght & Ardboe and lament was piped by William McFarland.

Wreaths were laid at the school's memorial plaque to former pupils who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of freedom.

Among those who laid wreaths werethe Head Boy and Head Girl, and Chair of the Board of Governors Mrs Lynne Dripps.

During the service the the school choir supplied musical performances.

Rev Barry Paine, who led the service, speaking at the Remembrance Service in Cookstown High School.

1. School remembers The Fallen

Rev Barry Paine, who led the service, speaking at the Remembrance Service in Cookstown High School. Photo: Supplied

Wreath laying by Chair of the Board of Govenors Mrs Lynne Dripps.

2. Wreath laying

Wreath laying by Chair of the Board of Govenors Mrs Lynne Dripps. Photo: Supplied

Head Girl and Head Boy lay wreaths at the school's memorial plaque to fallen pupils.

3. Wreath laying

Head Girl and Head Boy lay wreaths at the school's memorial plaque to fallen pupils. Photo: Supplied

Cookstown High School's memorial plaque erected in memory of former pupils who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

4. Plaque remembering pupils who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Cookstown High School's memorial plaque erected in memory of former pupils who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Photo: Supplied

