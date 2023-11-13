Pictures: Cookstown High School remembers pupils who ‘made the ultimate sacrifice’

The fallen of two World Wars and other conflicts were remembered at a special Remembrance Service held by pupils of Cookstown High School.

The service was led by Rev Barry Paine, rector of Ballinderry, Tamlaght & Ardboe and lament was piped by William McFarland.

Wreaths were laid at the school's memorial plaque to former pupils who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of freedom.

Among those who laid wreaths werethe Head Boy and Head Girl, and Chair of the Board of Governors Mrs Lynne Dripps.

During the service the the school choir supplied musical performances.

1 . School remembers The Fallen Rev Barry Paine, who led the service, speaking at the Remembrance Service in Cookstown High School. Photo: Supplied

2 . Wreath laying Wreath laying by Chair of the Board of Govenors Mrs Lynne Dripps. Photo: Supplied

3 . Wreath laying Head Girl and Head Boy lay wreaths at the school's memorial plaque to fallen pupils. Photo: Supplied