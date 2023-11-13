Pictures: Cookstown High School remembers pupils who ‘made the ultimate sacrifice’
The fallen of two World Wars and other conflicts were remembered at a special Remembrance Service held by pupils of Cookstown High School.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
The service was led by Rev Barry Paine, rector of Ballinderry, Tamlaght & Ardboe and lament was piped by William McFarland.
Wreaths were laid at the school's memorial plaque to former pupils who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of freedom.
Among those who laid wreaths werethe Head Boy and Head Girl, and Chair of the Board of Governors Mrs Lynne Dripps.
During the service the the school choir supplied musical performances.
1 / 2