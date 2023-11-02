Pictures: Fangtastic crowds turnout for Halloween fireworks event at Coalisland Parochial Centre
Huge crowds turned out for the Coalisland Halloween event at the Parochial Centre and fireworks at Na Fianna G.F.C on Tuesday night.
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:16 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT
The free event took place with amusements and family fun from 6pm and completed with a spectacular fireworks display at 8.45pm.
Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy attended the event and counted down to the grand fireworks finale.
With lots of little witches, ghosts and ghouls in attendance, a fun and frightening night was had by all!
