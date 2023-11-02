Register
Families enjoy the free entertainment on offer at the Halloween event in Coalisland on Tuesday evening.

Pictures: Fangtastic crowds turnout for Halloween fireworks event at Coalisland Parochial Centre

Huge crowds turned out for the Coalisland Halloween event at the Parochial Centre and fireworks at Na Fianna G.F.C on Tuesday night.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:16 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT

The free event took place with amusements and family fun from 6pm and completed with a spectacular fireworks display at 8.45pm.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy attended the event and counted down to the grand fireworks finale.

With lots of little witches, ghosts and ghouls in attendance, a fun and frightening night was had by all!

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Dominic Molloy enjoying the Halloween event in Coalisland.

1. Halloween fun

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Dominic Molloy enjoying the Halloween event in Coalisland. Photo: Jim Hamill

Mid Ulster District Council Chairperson Cllr Dominic Molloy pictured with one of the many families who attended Tuesday evening's event.

2. Spooky goings on in Coalisland

Mid Ulster District Council Chairperson Cllr Dominic Molloy pictured with one of the many families who attended Tuesday evening's event. Photo: Jim Hamill

Enjoying the Halloween event in Coalisland.

3. Witches, ghosts and ghouls

Enjoying the Halloween event in Coalisland. Photo: Jim Hamill

Two spooky characters pictured at the Coalisland Halloween event.

4. Ghostly happenings in Coalisland

Two spooky characters pictured at the Coalisland Halloween event. Photo: Jim Hamill

