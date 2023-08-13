Pictures from a colourful day at the 2023 Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships
The sound of bagpipes was in the air in Antrim on Saturday as the town staged the RSPBA Northern Ireland Branch’s 70th Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST
The colourful spectacle was staged at the Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium, Antrim Forum and attracted around 45 pipe bands, 30 drum majors, and 55 Highland dancers.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, who had the honour of the role of Chieftain of the Day, said he was delighted to welcome the event back to the borough, bringing with it an audience from far and wide.
