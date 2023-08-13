Register
Pictures from a colourful day at the 2023 Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships

The sound of bagpipes was in the air in Antrim on Saturday as the town staged the RSPBA Northern Ireland Branch’s 70th Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST

The colourful spectacle was staged at the Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium, Antrim Forum and attracted around 45 pipe bands, 30 drum majors, and 55 Highland dancers.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, who had the honour of the role of Chieftain of the Day, said he was delighted to welcome the event back to the borough, bringing with it an audience from far and wide.

Crowds gathered for the Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships in Antrim.

1. Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships

Crowds gathered for the Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships in Antrim. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, was Chieftain of the day as the Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships returned to Antrim.

2. Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, was Chieftain of the day as the Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships returned to Antrim. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

This little girl isn't sure whether she likes the sounds at the Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships on Saturday.

3. Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships

This little girl isn't sure whether she likes the sounds at the Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships on Saturday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, receives the salute from this young band member.

4. Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, receives the salute from this young band member. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

