Pictures from Coalisland's spooky Halloween event which attracted a large crowd

In a change to previous years, attendees enjoyed the Roller Discos in the afternoon followed by the Fancy Dress Disco Parochial Centre. Whilst this was all happening the gaming bus proved very popular from 3pm-6pm.
A parade from the Parochial Centre to the Fianna GFC also took place at 6.30pm before the impressive fireworks display fired from the pitch at the earlier time of 7.30pm.
Some of the characters who attended the Halloween event in Coalisland on Friday. Photo: Supplied
All smiles at the Council’s Coalisland Halloween event. Photo: Supplied
The spectacular fireworks display at the Council’s Coalisland Halloween event at Na Fianna G.F.C on Halloween evening. Photo: Supplied
