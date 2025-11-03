Derry Halloween 2025

Pictures from Coalisland's spooky Halloween event which attracted a large crowd

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 17:30 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 17:35 GMT
A large crowd turned out to attend Mid Ulster District Council’s Coalisland Halloween event and fireworks on Halloween night.

In a change to previous years, attendees enjoyed the Roller Discos in the afternoon followed by the Fancy Dress Disco Parochial Centre. Whilst this was all happening the gaming bus proved very popular from 3pm-6pm.

A parade from the Parochial Centre to the Fianna GFC also took place at 6.30pm before the impressive fireworks display fired from the pitch at the earlier time of 7.30pm.

Some of the characters who attended the Halloween event in Coalisland on Friday.

1. Halloween fun

Some of the characters who attended the Halloween event in Coalisland on Friday. Photo: Supplied

All smiles at the Council’s Coalisland Halloween event.

2. Halloween fun

All smiles at the Council’s Coalisland Halloween event. Photo: Supplied

The spectacular fireworks display at the Council’s Coalisland Halloween event at Na Fianna G.F.C on Halloween evening.

3. Halloween fun

The spectacular fireworks display at the Council’s Coalisland Halloween event at Na Fianna G.F.C on Halloween evening. Photo: Supplied

The spectacular fireworks display at the Council’s Coalisland Halloween event at Na Fianna G.F.C on Halloween evening.

4. Halloween fun

The spectacular fireworks display at the Council’s Coalisland Halloween event at Na Fianna G.F.C on Halloween evening. Photo: Supplied

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CoalislandMid Ulster District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice