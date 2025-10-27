Pictures from Cookstown's family fun Halloween event which attracted a huge crowd

The free event, which was attended by the Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Christine McFlynn, ended with a spectacular fireworks display.
There was certainly something for all the family at the event with activities including: Funfair Rides, Fire Jugglers, Soft Play Bus, Sensory Bus, Crafts and Halloween Colouring, Balloon Modelling, Face Painting, Glitter Tattoos, Slime Workshop and much more.
