Pictures from Cookstown's family fun Halloween event which attracted a huge crowd

Published 27th Oct 2025, 12:06 GMT
Huge crowds turned out to attend Mid Ulster District Council’s Cookstown Halloween event and fireworks at Mid Ulster Sports Arena on Saturday evening.

The free event, which was attended by the Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Christine McFlynn, ended with a spectacular fireworks display.

There was certainly something for all the family at the event with activities including: Funfair Rides, Fire Jugglers, Soft Play Bus, Sensory Bus, Crafts and Halloween Colouring, Balloon Modelling, Face Painting, Glitter Tattoos, Slime Workshop and much more.

One of the scary characters attended the Council’s Cookstown Halloween event at MUSA at the weekend.

1. Spooky goings on!

One of the scary characters attended the Council’s Cookstown Halloween event at MUSA at the weekend. Photo: Supplied

