Pictures from Indian Star Community's second Onam Celebration held in Moneymore Leisure Centre

A bouncy castle was set up for the children, and plenty of traditional food and sweets was prepared for the celebration.

All families were dressed up in their traditional clothes for the occasion and everyone had a very enjoyable time.

Onam is an annual harvest and cultural festival celebrated over 10 days in the Indian state of Kerala, primarily by Malayali people, and is the official state festival, falling in August or September.

It commemorates the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali, signifies a new year, and offers thanks for the harvest.

Celebrations include decorating homes with floral mats (Pookkalam), performing traditional dances like Pulikali (tiger dances) and Thumbi Thullal, having elaborate feasts (Onasadya), participating in boat races (Vallam Kali), and wearing traditional clothes.

Overall, the Onam Celebration was a resounding success, leaving everyone looking forward to more such cultural festivities in the future.

