Pictures from Lumarina at Ballyronan where 10,000 people turned out to enjoy the event

Under clear skies and warm sunshine, the atmosphere was vibrant and filled with smiling faces.

The free event, organised by Mid Ulster District Council brough the Lough to life with dazzling illuminations, stunning fire performances, and a spectacular fireworks display to fulfil the Council’s ‘Light up the Lough’ initiative.

There was something for all ages to enjoy, from the lively fun fair and face painting to puppet and magic shows – with fire performances adding a touch of excitement throughout the evening.

Local businesses embraced the occasion, extending their hours and offering a wide variety of delicious food and treats, enhancing the experience for visitors.

The return of this much-loved event was warmly welcomed, delivering a memorable night that celebrated community spirit and provided an unforgettable experience for all who attended.

1 . Lumarina in Ballyronan Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Frances Burton, joined in the festivities at this year’s Lumarina. Photo: Supplied

2 . Lumarina in Ballyronan The fireworks finale painted the night sky, capping off an unforgettable evening. Photo: Supplied

3 . Lumarina in Ballyronan Smiles all around as visitors enjoyed the Lumarina weekend. Photo: Supplied