Pictures from Lumarina at Ballyronan where 10,000 people turned out to enjoy the event

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:42 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 12:52 BST
Ten thousand people attended this year’s Lumarina which took place at Ballyronan on Saturday night - the largest number ever to attend the event!

Under clear skies and warm sunshine, the atmosphere was vibrant and filled with smiling faces.

The free event, organised by Mid Ulster District Council brough the Lough to life with dazzling illuminations, stunning fire performances, and a spectacular fireworks display to fulfil the Council’s ‘Light up the Lough’ initiative.

There was something for all ages to enjoy, from the lively fun fair and face painting to puppet and magic shows – with fire performances adding a touch of excitement throughout the evening.

Local businesses embraced the occasion, extending their hours and offering a wide variety of delicious food and treats, enhancing the experience for visitors.

The return of this much-loved event was warmly welcomed, delivering a memorable night that celebrated community spirit and provided an unforgettable experience for all who attended.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Frances Burton, joined in the festivities at this year’s Lumarina.

1. Lumarina in Ballyronan

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Frances Burton, joined in the festivities at this year’s Lumarina. Photo: Supplied

The fireworks finale painted the night sky, capping off an unforgettable evening.

2. Lumarina in Ballyronan

The fireworks finale painted the night sky, capping off an unforgettable evening. Photo: Supplied

Smiles all around as visitors enjoyed the Lumarina weekend.

3. Lumarina in Ballyronan

Smiles all around as visitors enjoyed the Lumarina weekend. Photo: Supplied

Walkabout performers brought colour and energy to the crowds at Ballyronan.

4. Lumarina in Ballyronan

Walkabout performers brought colour and energy to the crowds at Ballyronan. Photo: Supplied

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CouncilMid Ulster District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice