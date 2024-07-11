Pictures from Moneymore District LOL's first 'Mini Tattoo' held at the village's recreation centre

The event was part of the lodge’s ‘Twelfth’ celebrations and they would like to congratulate all the bands who took part and say a “big thank you” to everyone who braved the elements and came along to support them.

Sollus Highland Dancers from Cookstown and Tobermore and The Force, Drum Major Display Team came together and joined with local bands and to put on a fantastic display.

The organisers would like to thank the County Grand Master and County Grand Chaplain for leading them in the Drum Head Service, and to the representatives from each of the seven local lodges who laid a wreath on behalf of their respective lodge.

A spokesperson continued: “We thank those who helped at the tuck shop and our sound team, Kingsway Events, who did an excellent job given the extreem conditions. A big thank you to Bro Stuart Mills of LOL 93 who compered the event in a professional manner.

“Lastly, but no means least, we would like to say a big thank you to our local Councillor and Vice Chairman of Mid Ulster District Council Councillor Wesley Brown for spearheading and organising the event, eveyone agreed he did an excellent job.

“Thanks to Churchfield Photography for coming and capturing wonderful images and videoing the proceedings. Thanks to Mid Ulster District Council for the financial assistance for this strategic event in South Londonderry.

A collection was taken for NI Air Ambulance, a charity that assists right across our Province.”

Meanwhile, Leckagh Neighbourhood Partnership have had another successful July Festival.

People from the estate and surrounding area attended and enjoyed an afternoon of activities. There was something for everyone from bouncy castles, arts and craft, archery, food and the promotion of our rich cultural heritage.

Some local bands who have members living in the estate took part, including Dunamoney Flute Band, Ballymoughan Flute Band and Megargy Accordion Band. There were performances by Sollus Highland Dancers from Cookstown and Tobermore and The Force, display team of Champion Drum Majors.

This is an annual event and is supported by Building Cultural Networks and Mid Ulster District Council and it grows year on year.

And Pomeroy District Sports and Cultural Association held another successful night of fun, football, games and food.

This is an annual event held at their football pitch in Pomeroy. Despite the rain everyone enjoyed their night.

